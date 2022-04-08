iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.64) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON IOM opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.72. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.10 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a market cap of £202.92 million and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

