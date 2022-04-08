iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.64) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON IOM opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.72. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.10 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a market cap of £202.92 million and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

About iomart Group (Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

