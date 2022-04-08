IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0790 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $753.67 million and $27.22 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.00265634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00036073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00106192 BTC.

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

