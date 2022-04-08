Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

IOVA stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

