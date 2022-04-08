Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 15,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,281,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.