Iowa State Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,894,000. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,456,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $248.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $227.48 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

