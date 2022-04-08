iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,046,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,949,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

