iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.21

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $120.21 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 2414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.