iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,755,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

