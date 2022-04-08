iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.