iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

