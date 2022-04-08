iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.86 and last traded at $100.43. 712,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,448,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.94.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44.
