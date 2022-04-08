iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 134,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,790,637 shares.The stock last traded at $437.19 and had previously closed at $449.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

