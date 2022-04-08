iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iStar by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iStar by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 488.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 486,103 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAR stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

STAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

