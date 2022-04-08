ITT (NYSE:ITT) Shares Gap Up to $71.52

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.52, but opened at $74.24. ITT shares last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 915 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ITT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ITT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

