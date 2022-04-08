IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $89,042.84 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,448.00.

On Friday, March 25th, David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $285,459.44.

On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.45.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

