J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Shares of JBHT opened at $172.59 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day moving average is $193.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

