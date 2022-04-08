Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 3,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,587. Jabil has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

