Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average of $219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

