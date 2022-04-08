Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of QURE opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $868.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. uniQure has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $38.80.
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
