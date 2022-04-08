Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $868.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. uniQure has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.