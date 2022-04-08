Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE opened at $45.76 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.