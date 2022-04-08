Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $49.60 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

