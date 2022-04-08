Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,626 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,783 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Yelp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Yelp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

