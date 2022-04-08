Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICPT. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

