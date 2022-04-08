Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

