Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 868 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

IQV stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.87 and its 200-day moving average is $248.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.46 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.