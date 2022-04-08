Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHB opened at $18.10 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

