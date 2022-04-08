Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Jackson Financial worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,153,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research firms have weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

