Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

