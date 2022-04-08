Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 359,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $25.77 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.