Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,722,000 after purchasing an additional 672,839 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

CNP opened at $32.01 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

