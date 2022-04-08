Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed stock opened at $252.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

