Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DLB stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

