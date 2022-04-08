Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,921 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter worth $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter worth $1,415,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 404.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DINT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. Davis Select International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

