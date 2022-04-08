Jay Farner Buys 8,600 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

