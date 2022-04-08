Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €67.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($73.63) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.15 ($72.69).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock traded down €0.73 ($0.80) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €46.56 ($51.16). 5,211,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($76.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.86 and a 200 day moving average of €57.83.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.