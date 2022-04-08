Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €235.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €222.13 ($244.09).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €188.20 ($206.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 47.63. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €192.68.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

