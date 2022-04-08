Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of L’Air Liquide in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($190.11) to €177.00 ($194.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

