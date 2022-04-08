Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “SEK 215” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 223.14.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.