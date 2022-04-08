Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to “Buy”

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

REPYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.