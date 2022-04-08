Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eni S.p.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

ENI stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ENI by 124.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ENI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ENI by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

