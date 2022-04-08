Jennifer Lachey Sells 7,950 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $477,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $137,959.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $142,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $71.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. As a group, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

