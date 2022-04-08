JMP Securities Cuts Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $56.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

LAZ stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $60,393,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

