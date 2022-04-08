John F. Mccool Sells 1,328 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $186,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ANET opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
