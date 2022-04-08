John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $369.45

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 369.45 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 601 ($7.88). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 597 ($7.83), with a volume of 640,685 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNZS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £548.74 million and a PE ratio of 45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.45.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

