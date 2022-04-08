John Schlederer Acquires 200,000 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider John Schlederer purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$50,600.00 ($38,045.11).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, John Schlederer acquired 120,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,600.00 ($25,263.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

