Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.51 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

