Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,749 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $477.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

