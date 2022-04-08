Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $180.80. 92,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

