JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

adidas stock opened at €203.70 ($223.85) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($220.89). The company’s 50-day moving average is €219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €249.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

