JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €670.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($736.26) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KER. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €803.00 ($882.42) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €777.58 ($854.49).

KER stock opened at €548.40 ($602.64) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €606.70 and its 200-day moving average is €649.71. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

